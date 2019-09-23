It's Officially Fall: Here are Celebs Who Are Proud Basic B--ches

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 12:09 PM
Grab your Michael Kors bag, crank up Taylor Swift's Red album and head on out to Starbucks for a Pumpkin Spice Latte because it's officially basic b--ch season.
At 3:50 a.m. ET on Monday, September 23, the autumnal equinox occurred, officially transitioning us from summer to fall, the season that has come under the cultural ownership of basic b--ches across the country. No pumpkin is safe. No day will go buy where a Hocus Pocus reference isn't made. No apple will be left unpicked...unless a camera is not at the ready to document said picking. No sweater will be left unworn.
While it previously was used as an insult, women are now embracing the brand, proudly documenting their every "basic b--ch" cliché on their Instagram Stories—including some celebrities.
The term "basic" first went mainstream as a diss thanks to rapper Kreayshawn's debut single "Gucci, Gucci" going viral in 2011, but it didn't really become a badge of honor rather than a backhanded compliment until several years later.
In 2014, Lauren Conrad inadvertently became the poster-woman for the basic b--ch after Allure magazine used the term in a section called "Typecasting," using her as the celebrity example for "Basic." (Another example was Vanessa Hudgens as "Hohemian Hippie.")
Their description of the former reality star and best-selling author? "What's noteworthy about her style is its very plainness," the publication detailed. "Except to her. She swears those red-soled shoes are cutting-edge." In summation: "The Basic woman is remarkably unremarkable."
Rather than ignore the story, Lauren embraced it, tweeting, "I definitely just got called a basic b--ch!" (The term ended up hitting its peak search interest following this event, per Google Analytics.)
And when she was Cosmopolitan's cover star a few months later, she once again took back the term, refusing to let it belittle her life or career.
"I probably am pretty basic," she said. "But I'm also a pretty happy person, so that's OK with me."
While her life does look Pinterest-perfect 24/7, thanks to her flawlessly filtered and curated Instagram feed filled with adorable photos of her toddler son Liam with husband William Tell that her 6.1 million followers are quick to double-tap, don't let her easy-breezy social media accounts fool you: being basic isn't a breeze, something the fashion designer and Little Market co-founder is honest about.
"It's really funny to me when people have this idea that I have things very put together. My life is a bit of a mess, and I don't broadcast that," Lauren, who is expecting her second child, told Redbook.
"I like to focus on the prettier parts of life, but that doesn't necessarily represent all of it. I feel bad. There's such a high standard now to do everything and have it all look picture-perfect," she continued. "You're not going to enjoy the pretty things if you've been up all night doing them. Your life isn't supposed to be Pinterest."
Just as upfront about her basic-b--ch-but-also-boss tendencies is Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder who rewrote the script on what it means to be a basic b--ch. No literally, she wrote an entire book about it called Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, which became a national best-seller after its release in April 2019.
Rather than shy away from all of the stereotypes that tend to define a basic b--ch, Stassi leaned all the way in, obsessing over Khaleesi on Game of Thrones, loving Friends, launching her own wine label, even starting her own holiday, National OOTD Day, which is all about sharing your daily 'fit.
"I realized that I can contribute to the world," Stassi told LA Mag of her book, holiday and general mission to raise awareness of basic culture. "I might not be curing cancer or doing major shit, but at least I can help someone feel good about themselves and just embrace their basic b--ch tendencies and have a laugh."
Not all heroes wear capes...except basic b--ches as soon as the temp drops below 70 degrees, that is.
But for the Bravo reality star and podcast host, whose first foray into TV was actually a 2008 reality show on The N Network called Queen Bees that sought to reform mean girls, the term "basic" is about more than loving PSLs or whatever other trendy item your fellow sisters-in-skinny jeans is posting about ATM; it's about loving the s--t you love unabashedly and without apology.
"If you don't like Bachelor marathons or decorating wine glasses… it's not about just about embracing that basic stuff," she explained to Elle, going on to explain what "Next Level Basic" means to her: "[it] is about embracing what it is that you personally love."
As she writes in her book, which really serves as a basic b--ch bible, "We all have basic tendencies. Admitting those tendencies like a boss b--ch is the key."
Gif Tenor
Lauren and Stassi aren't the only stars to openly talk about their basic b--ch label; even Oscar winner Emma Stone has accepted the term after a Google search in 2014 informed her that many people had that perception.
"I don't usually like what I find," the star, who is not on social media, told Vogue of searching for her own name back in 2014. "But some of it is really funny." Like when she saw someone call her "that bland basic b--ch," which she said she now calls herself on the regular.
Taylor Swift was once dubbed the "Musical Equivalent to the Pumpkin Spice Latte" by Time magazine. Thanks to her portrayal of Chanel Oberlin on Fox's Scream Queens, Emma Roberts became an icon for basic b--ches everywhere--including Stassi, who received the ultimate compliment when Emma theorized Chanel was inspired by the Pump Rules star.
"I'm pretty sure you could sue us because I think Chanel stole your diary," Emma, who even went on Jimmy Fallon's show to teach him how to perfect the ultimate "b--ch face" at the height of her basic reign, told Stassi on her podcast. "Like, I think that the show is loosely based off of your diary."
Stassi's response? "I feel like no compliment will ever live up to that so I might as well be shot dead right now." Obvs!
Of course, there are some star who refuse to be labeled as a "a basic b--ch," and even though she's a domestic goddess, Martha Stewart made it quite clear how she feels during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
When asked by Andy Cohen if "pumpkin spice everything" was "Delicious or for basic b--ches only?" Stewart coolly responded, "The latter."
Cohen was thrilled, stating, "Martha Stewart says pumpkin spice is for basic --ches, you guys! I love it. This is the greatest moment of the show ever."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt) on
If loving all things pumpkin makes someone basic then Jennifer Love Hewitt is the most basic and proud of it, judging from her Instagram account, which is basically a fan page for pumpkins, Halloween and all things festive. She's never met a fall-related meme or she didn't love or seemingly repost, kicking off her marathon of pumpkin-themed posts as early as July. (And y'all thought Starbucks bringing back the PSL before Labor Day was early.)
Her hashtags of choice? #falliday and #pumpkinspice. Her caption? "Sorry not sorry." Because a basic b--ch never apologizes for loving something.
