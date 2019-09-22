Pastel Dresses Ruled the Red Carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Lights, camera... fashion!

The 2019 Emmys were full of glitz, glamour and grandiose gowns. Stars like Regina King, Lena Headey, Angelica Ross and many others brought pastel designs to the awards ceremony, as they sashayed along the red carpet wearing baby blue, blush, yellow and more.

Notably, Niecy Nash, who was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie, served bawdy and face in her shimmery Christian Siriano dress. She even donned a matching sequins headpiece that tied her dazzling lewk together. Moreover, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil lit up the red carpet in a vibrant aqua Monique Lhuillier gown that perfectly complemented her bold makeup.

In fact, she did her own glam for the special occasion.

"I said halfway through season one, I realized the girls were getting in like 4:45 or 4:30 in the morning and we had an hour and 45 minutes in hair and makeup," she told E! News on the red carpet. "I was like, 'How ugly do you think I am? I need half an hour. I'll do my own makeup.' So I did my own hair and makeup."