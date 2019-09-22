Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Split: Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

Summer lovin' happened so fast, especially after the kiss that launched a thousand rumors. But it was not meant to be.

On Saturday, E! News learns that Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have split after almost two months together.

The 26-year-old singer and 31-year-old Hills: New Beginnings star's romance was made public in mid August, when photos of the two full-on making out in bikinis during a girls' trip to Italy were released. The two had traveled together with Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus and friends soon after Miley split from husband Liam Hemsworth after less than one year of marriage and a 10-year on-and-off relationship, and after Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner ended their own union after one year.

"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months," a source told E! News in mid August. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley and they haven't left each other's sides. Their relationship is getting more serious."

Following their breakup, Miley and Kaitlynn remain friends, E! News has learned.