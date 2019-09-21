Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Have Split After 2 Whirlwind Months of Romance

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 4:36 PM
All good things must come to an end.
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have split, but they are still friends, E! News has learned. Details of their breakup are unknown, but we've learned there was no drama between the two.
This news comes as a surprise considering just last week, they appeared to be in good spirits when they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles. In fact, the two couldn't seem to take their hands or eyes off of each other as they enjoyed an afternoon outing in matching outfits.
Earlier this month, the "Slide Away" singer and The Hills reality TV star were all smiles in New York City, where they enjoyed a fun night out on the town in, again, similar black ensembles. While they didn't make any NYFW appearances together, they did take the Big Apple by storm.
"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months," a source previously told E! News about their blossoming romance. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley and they haven't left each other's sides. Their relationship is getting more serious."
This past summer, both Carter and Cyrus became closer than ever after they both dealt with breakups from their previous relationships.
Most notably, the 26-year-old star and her longtime love Liam Hemsworth officially called it quits in early August after less than a year of marriage. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for the singer said in a statement at the time. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
Later that month, the Hunger Games star filed for divorce.
Additionally, Carter and Brody Jenner ended their relationship in that same month. Reps for The Hills stars confirmed the news, saying, "Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."
Miley and Kaitlynn have yet to comment on their breakup.
