Renée Zellweger Is So Unfazed By Oscar Buzz for Judy Performance

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 5:00 PM
Renée Zellweger's priorities have shifted, and she's perfectly fine with it.
The actress is already receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal of the late Judy Garland in biographical drama Judy, but she's not nearly as interested in becoming an Oscars contender as the rest of Hollywood is as of late.
In fact, Renée looked at last night's Los Angeles premiere of Judy as an opportunity to reconnect with old pals.
She told E! News on the red carpet, "I just come to see my friends, because they're all here. It's nice reunions at all these little stops that we make. I think about that stuff, and in the meantime I gotta take care of my dogs and make sure that they're sorted and have their shots and all kinds of things that need to happen everyday. I think about that stuff more than anything else."
Stars, they're just like us!
Despite her laissez-faire attitude toward the buzz, Renée said she is "happy that people seem to be touched by the film. That's what we had hoped."
What's more, the star is anticipating the release of her and Sam Smith's duet, a cover of Garland's "Get Happy," which will be included on the film's soundtrack.
BBC Films
"Talk about spoiled rotten, right? This has just been a very greedy experience of dreams coming true all over the place," she gushed in our interview.
For more from Renée, including her experience removing herself from the "center of the storm" that is show business, press play on the video above.
Judy hits theaters on Sept. 27.
