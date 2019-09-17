Mandy Moore Drops First Original Song in 10 Years: Listen to "When I Wasn't Watching"

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 5:00 AM
Mandy Moore is back!
The 35-year-old actress dropped her new song "When I Wasn't Watching" and its corresponding music video on Tuesday.
"It's a little terrifying—truth be told," Moore said during a Q&A session via Instagram. "It's been 10 years, but this is just the beginning—more music to come."
The song is set to appear on Moore's upcoming album—her first in about a decade. As fans will recall, she released Amanda Leigh in 2009. While Moore continued to share her vocal talents for projects like Tangled and a 2017 cover of "Willin," she hadn't released a new original song until now.
"It's everything to be back in the studio again. I'm like, 'I've missed this.' It's been over a decade….Everything is sort of coalescing in the right way, and I'm very grateful," Moore told E! News back in June.
Moore worked on the album with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and her longtime collaborator Mike Viola.
As for her sound, Moore told E! News she's "partial to the ‘70s."
"We're recording live on the floor to tape," she said over the summer. "So, to me, I'm like, if this could be like what Fleetwood Mac sounds like maybe today, like, sun-drenched California harmonies, Laurel Canyon—like, that's my cup of tea. I don't know if that's what it will be at the end of the day, but right now that's what we're gunning for."
To listen to the new track, check out the video below.
It certainly has been an exciting time for Moore. In addition to releasing new music, she's celebrated her Emmy nomination. The celeb is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance on This Is Us.
Congrats, Mandy!
