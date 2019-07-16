The nominees for the 2019 Emmys have been announced!

In just two months, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place, honoring the hard work of actors in the television industry over the last year. On Tuesday morning, actors D'Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong took turns announcing this year's talented list of nominees.

This year, many actors are celebrating their first-ever Emmy nomination. Among the first time honorees are This Is Us star Mandy Moore as well as Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Moore is up for Lead Actress in a Drama series and Turner is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sansa Stark. Turner's co-star, Gwendoline Christie, also received her first nomination this morning in the same category!