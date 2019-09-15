Demi Lovato Shares Another Unretouched Bikini Pic and Mike Johnson Likes It

Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson appears to be totally into Demi Lovato—the real Demi Lovato.

The 27-year-old pop star posted on her Instagram page on Saturday night a couple of mirror selfies of herself modeling a string leopard and neon green bikini, writing, "No photoshop pls & thank u. Also big thanks to @izabelag4 & @maremareswimw for my new fav bikini... y'all know my thing for leopard print bikinis and now of course lime green."

Johnson, who has sparked romance rumors with Lovato lately, was among more than 3.4 million people who liked Lovato's post.

The Bachelorette season 15 and Bachelor in Paradise season six star and Air Force veteran and the singer have gotten flirty on social media lately and a source told E! News on Saturday that they recently went on a date.

"It's been going well," the insider said. "They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other."