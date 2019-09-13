Meghan Markle's Friend Misha Nonoo Slams Criticism of Royal as "Unjust"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 8:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Misha Nonoo, Meghan Markle

Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Misha Nonoo is taking a stand for her royal friend. 

Amid ongoing criticism and backlash toward Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, her designer BFF defended the woman she's known since before her royal ties. 

In an interview with Today's Keir Simmons, Nonoo shared her stance on the criticism her friend has faced. "I think it's unjust and I think that people should really focus on the good work that they do—a prime example of that is this," she said, referencing Markle's Thursday launch of the Smart Set capsule collection, a line created with four brands and in collaboration with UK charity Smart Works to help dress unemployed women interviewing for jobs. Nonoo created a white collared shirt for the collection. 

"It's her first official engagement after having had her baby and it's all about empowering women, it's all about what she has essentially always sought to do," Nonoo pointed out to Simmons. 

Photos

Meghan Markle Cheers on Serena Williams at 2019 U.S. Open

Nonoo also spoke to the authenticity of Markle's royal work, explaining, "I think that that was something that her and I bonded over from very early days of our relationship was that she genuinely seeks to help people." 

As for the two friends working together on the collection, the designer had a glowing review of Archie Harrison's famous mom. 

"She's been amazing. She's the consummate professional. She's been extremely hands-on in the project. It's something that she's really passionate about," Nonoo described to Simmons, noting Markle left the design details for Nonoo to "nail." 

Ultimately, if you want to know about someone, ask one of their best pals. "I'm so proud of Meghan and all her hard work—always—but this in particular," the designer told Vanity Fair. "It's a brilliant idea and I think it's going to have a real impact on people's lives. It's been a lot of work but she's always been so hard working. She's so intelligent, she's a very clever lady, and the ideas she comes up with are very innovative and forward thinking."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.