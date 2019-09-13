Meghan Markle's Friend Misha Nonoo Slams Criticism of Royal as "Unjust"

Misha Nonoo is taking a stand for her royal friend.

Amid ongoing criticism and backlash toward Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, her designer BFF defended the woman she's known since before her royal ties.

In an interview with Today's Keir Simmons, Nonoo shared her stance on the criticism her friend has faced. "I think it's unjust and I think that people should really focus on the good work that they do—a prime example of that is this," she said, referencing Markle's Thursday launch of the Smart Set capsule collection, a line created with four brands and in collaboration with UK charity Smart Works to help dress unemployed women interviewing for jobs. Nonoo created a white collared shirt for the collection.

"It's her first official engagement after having had her baby and it's all about empowering women, it's all about what she has essentially always sought to do," Nonoo pointed out to Simmons.