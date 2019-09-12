Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Laugh Off Kissing Critics With Sloppy Makeout Session

It's the big kiss we've all been waiting for (sort of).

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the trolls who've had a problem with their smooching skills.

"So, we saw, like, on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing and how it looks weird," Mendes said in a video shared on the social network. "Like, we kiss like fish."

Cabello then told their followers the comments "really hurt our feelings."

So, the "Señorita" stars decided to shut down the kissing critics by showing them "how we really kiss."

While fans thought they were finally going to get an onscreen peck, this wasn't the case. The singers proceeded to jokingly make out. Cabello licked the inside of Mendes' mouth and the "Mercy" star rubbed his open mouth all over Cabello's face. Eventually, the "Havana" artist burst out laughing.

Honestly, fans just need to watch the video for themselves.