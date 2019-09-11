Rihanna Reveals Her Secret to Feeling Confident on Her Worst Days

Rihanna is putting in that "work, work, work" during Fashion Week.

After showcasing Savage X Fenty's latest lingerie collection on Tuesday night for New York Fashion Week, the 31-year-old designer and beauty mogul shut it down. While fans of the star will have to wait until Sept. 20 to see the runway in all its glory on Amazon Prime Video, E! News caught up with bad gal RiRi after her "phenomenal" night.

Naturally, she lit up the red carpet with a shimmery turquoise dress that hugged all of her curves. Complementing her stylish design, she threw on jewel-adorned sunglasses, a red-hot lip and Tiffany blue strappy sandals. It was clear the Fenty Beauty founder oozed with confidence last night. However, she let us in on a little secret for those days when she's not feeling herself.

"Pretend," she told E! News. "I mean, it's either that or cry myself to sleep. Who wants to do that? You wake up with puffy eyes the next day, it's a waste of tears."