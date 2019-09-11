Robby Hayes Defends Lindsie Chrisley Over ''Heartbreaking'' Sex Tape Drama

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 4:49 PM
Robby Hayes is standing by Lindsie Chrisley in the face of ongoing familial strife.
E! News chatted with The Bachelorette star during OK! Magazine's New York Fashion Week party presented by Svedka, where he claimed this isn't the first time he and Lindsie were "blackmailed" over their alleged sex tape.
Last month, Lindsey filed a police report accusing her estranged father Todd Chrisley and stepbrother Chase Chrisley of extorting her with a sex tape. Todd, who currently faces charges of tax evasion and other financial crimes, adamantly denied doing so. The reality TV star did, however, claim Lindsie had extramarital relationships with both Hayes and fellow Bachelor Nation star Josh Murray.
Now, according to Robbie, he and Lindsie actually faced a similar incident years ago.
Describing himself as an "innocent bystander," he explained, "It bums me out but at the same time I've known about this. This isn't the first time the sex tape has been held over my head. We were blackmailed with it two years ago. I knew it existed."
Robbie has previously clarified that they never intended to film a sex tape, but instead were caught in the act by a friend's "puppy camera."
"It's an unfortunate situation. I hope Lindsie is able to push this aside because she's always had such a great reputation. She's a sweetheart. She's a great mom. It's heartbreaking," he shared at the event held at NYC's PHD Rooftop.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
And when asked if he and Lindsie were still on good terms, Robbie had this to say: "We talk every day. If anything this has brought us closer. If you're gonna have the drama, I always try to find a silver lining."
Just yesterday, Lindsie further distanced herself from her family's legal drama. In an E! News exclusive clip from her Coffee Convos podcast, she shared, "Let's not forget what's been done to me in the media and what has literally wrecked my life for the past two and a half weeks."
"Unfortunately for them, but fortunately for me, because I live an honest life, we have been able to, I won't say seamlessly, but we have been able to move on and get past the f--kery," she shared. "And it doesn't take away the fact of the actual issue at hand, which is the legal issues. And those are none of my business, so I'm not going to speak on those. But they, that's what they need to be focused on and not merging into my lane."
As we've previously reported, Todd's attorney maintains that the allegations contained in the indictment are based on "complete falsehoods."
To hear more from Robby, check out the video above.
