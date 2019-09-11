Anna Wintour Officially Joins Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Movement During NYFW

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Hot Girl Summer is still going strong, y'all!
Megan Thee Stallion is making waves and turning heads during her New York Fashion Week debut. So much so that the legend herself, Anna Wintour, sat next to the rising star at the Coach 1941 Spring/Summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection on Tuesday afternoon. Naturally, the rapper enlisted Vogue's editor-in-chief into the "hot girl" movement.
"HOT GIRL ANNA," the 24-year-old star shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her posing with the Condé Nast artistic director, who sported large black sunglasses, an eye-catching emerald gown and her famous slick-straight bob.
The two gazed upon Coach's latest and greatest pieces from the front row with Michael B. Jordan and Kyrie Irving seated next to them. And despite this being Megan's Fashion Week debut, she knocked it out of the park with her edgy ensemble.
Showing her love for anime, the "Cash S--t" rapper donned a cropped Naruto t-shirt that she paired with a flirty mini leather skirt and thigh-high boots.
Complementing her all-black outfit, she accessorized with statement jewelry pieces and a chic mini handbag. All in all, the Houston-born rapper was a total stunner.
But in all honesty, we wouldn't expect anything less from the woman who coined the now-viral term "hot girl summer."
"I think Megan Thee Stallion is having just the best hot girl summer right now," the 24-year-old star recently told E! News, describing herself in the third person. "I mean she's just so amazing. She just does what she wants to do, and she just parties with everyone. She encourages the girls to be their best selves and live their best lives and just having a good-ass time this summer."
She further explained her famous catchphrase, saying, "Your actions make you a 'hot girl.' You have to be someone who is like energetic, the life of the party, just really nice, you know what I'm saying?"
Megan added, "You have to be able to put that confidence in other people and get along with all the girls and just like have a good time. Just unapologetically you. You just have to be lit."
And just because summer is coming to a close later this month, that doesn't mean being a "hot girl" is over. The 24-year-old rapper fully plans to keep the same energy and vibe going as we enter fall.
"We're taking this hot girl summer into the winter. We don't care. Just put on a jacket," she said.
Noted!
