Remembering Paul Walker: A Life in Photos

It's been nearly six years since the world was forced to say goodbye to Paul Walker.

Perhaps best known for his work in the wildly popular Fast and the Furious franchise, the actor tragically perished on November 30, 2013 at the age of 40, the passenger in a single-car crash. As he and friend Roger Rodas headed out to attend an event for Walker's charity Reach Out Worldwide meant to benefit the victims of Typhoon Haiyan, Rodas' Porsche Carrera GT, traveling at a speed determined to be between 80 and 93 mph in a 45 mph zone in Santa Clarita, Calif., slammed into a concrete lamp post and two trees, bursting into flames. Both bodies were, sadly, burned beyond recognition.

As we celebrate what would've been Walker's 46th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 12, we look back on the words his brothers Cody and Caleb Walker shared with E! News' Melanie Bromley, ahead of last year's release of I Am Paul Walker, a documentary about their famous sibling, about how he'd want want to be remembered

"He wasn't really a formal kind of a guy…knowing him he would just want you to be doing something fun that you enjoy doing with him," Cody said. It's not a day to be sad. He wouldn't want you to be sad. He would just want you to be with family and friends."

Caleb added, "We're just trying to live the life that Paul would want us to live. And just be happy and look forward."

In honor of the reluctant movie star's birthday, let's take a look back at his life—a life well-lived, however brief it may have been—in photos.

Paul Walker

Splash News

RIP

Paul Walker tragically died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013, in a car accident in Santa Clarita, Calif. The actor was 40.

Paul Walker

Splash News

Beach Boy

The blond actor enjoys some R&R in Hawaii.

Meadow Walker, Paul Walker, Facebook

Facebook

Dad and Daughter

This snapshot of Paul with his daughter Meadow Walker serves as the cover photo of The Paul Walker Foundation website, which promises to "continue to do the work that Paul started. We are focused on his passions and dedicated to his legacy. He is always in our hearts and we are reminded daily to do good and live life like Paul. Paul's passion for the ocean, a curious mind and a spontaneous heart lives on in The Paul Walker Foundation." 

Paul Walker

F. Seefried/WireImage

Suit & Tie

Looking slick! The actor is all smiles at a Fast & Furious 4 premiere in Bochum, Germany.

Paul Walker, Facebook

Facebook

Old School

The actor's 1985 appearance on Highway to Heaven was posted to his Facebook page in September 2013.

Jordana Brewster, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker

Mark Renders/Getty Images

Fast Friends

Jordana Brewster, Vin Diesel, director Justin Lin, Michelle Rodriguez and Paul Walker stick together at a FF4 photocall in Lille, France.

Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson

Buda Mendes/LatinContent/Getty Images

Three of a Kind

Paul, Vin and Tyrese flash their bright smiles at the Fast Five premiere in Rio.

Paul Walker, Jimmy Fallon

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Late Night Chat

Paul Walker chats with Jimmy Fallon in May 2013.

Jessica Alba, Paul Walker

E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Sony Pictures-Los Angeles

Premiere Pals

Paul Walker and Jessica Alba attend the Into the Blue premiere in Westwood.

Paul Walker, Cody Walker

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Brothers Bonding

Paul Walker, with his brother Cody Walker, at the premiere of Timeline' at the Mann's National Theatre on November 19, 2003.

Paul Walker, Daughter, Meadow Walker, Instagram

Instagram / Meadow Walker

Daddy-Daughter Dance

Meadow shared this sweet throwback photo of herself dancing with her dad back in 2017, telling her Instagram followers, "In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!"

Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel and Paul Walker

David LEFRANC/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Cast Bonding

Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel attend the Deauville film festival, France in September 2001.

Paul Walker, Fast and Furious 4

Universal Pictures

Nice Ride!

Brian O'Connor shows off his hot wheels.

Paul Walker

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Fans Man

The FF5 star meets fans at the Rome premiere.

Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Suit Up!

The FF6 stars show off their finest threads at the London premiere of their film.

Paul Walker

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Plaid Lad

Walker keeps it casual for a FF5 photocall in Rome.

Paul Walker

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

London Calling

The Fast & Furious 4 star attends the film's U.K. premiere.

Paul Walker

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images

For the Fans

The star greets fans at the Taipei premiere of Fast & Furious 4.

Paul Walker, Dodger Stadium

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Baller!

Walker roots for the home team at Dodger Stadium.

Paul Walker, Davidoff

Coty

Nice Abs

The star flaunts his abs for a campaign with Cool Water.

Paul Walker

