Relive the Forking Wild Journey of The Good Place Before the Final Season

Last month, at the TV Critics Association Press Tour, creator Mike Schur opened up about how he originally conceived of the show and how that changed over the course of four seasons.

"I pitched this show as an investigation of what it meant to be a good person and found over the course of working on it that that's even a more complicated question than I think I thought it was," he said, going on to explain that after realizing how many philosophers had been struggling with that question for 3000 years, the mission of the show changed.

"So what the mission of the show then became was to say, OK, we're going to give you a bunch of options," he said. "You can be a good person this way, or you can be a good person this way, or this way. We're going to give you a bunch of options, and there are even more options, but what's important is that you try one of them."