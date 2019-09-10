EXCLUSIVE!

Renée Zellweger Reveals How She Transformed Into Judy Garland

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 12:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Renée Zellweger still can't believe she is playing the Judy Garland.

As excitement continues to build for the upcoming movie release of Judy, fans are more than curious to see how the Hollywood actress will portray such a legendary performer.

Before the film is released on the big screen, Renée gave fans a taste of how she got into character while appearing at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

"I think that the process of the wig and the music and diving deeper and deeper to try and better understand how she styled the wig or how she did her makeup or going down the rabbit hole of YouTube and fan sites," she explained exclusively to E! News' Zuri Hall. "It just became layers upon layers until suddenly we made this film."

In Judy, moviegoers go on a journey as Judy arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. From the unforgettable hits to special costumes, fans are transformed into a special time in the performer's career.

Photos

2019 Toronto International Film Festival: Star Sightings

The film will also explore the struggles Judy faced while in Hollywood. According to Renée, she was able to relate to some of the hurdles.

Ren&amp;eacute;e Zellweger, Judy

BBC Films

"Having lived a little bit of it, there are things that I can understand," she explained to E! News. "There are logistical experiences that are very unique with that kind of lifestyle where it's continuous and there's not a lot of time to stop and take stock."

Ultimately, Renée can't believe she has been given such a special opportunity to portray such a special star.

And for those wondering what her reaction was to first learning she was up for the roll, Renée didn't hold back.

"It was denial," she confessed. "They just said, ‘Hey! What do you think?' and I went, ‘Wow! That's crazy!'"

See the magic unfold for yourself when Judy hits theatres everywhere on September 27.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Renée Zellweger , Movies , Entertainment , Casting , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.