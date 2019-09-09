Audrina Patridge Reacts to Kaitlynn Carter Moving On With Miley Cyrus

Audrina Patridgeis sounding off on the romance rumors surrounding Miley Cyrus and The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the star is revealing that she has nothing but high hopes for Kaitlynn and Miley as they embark on this new chapter in their life. "I really don't know anything about it but I've seen photos," the star tells E! News' Carissa Culiner. "They seem happy."
As for the demise of Kaitlynn and Brody's marriage, Audrina knows that their relationship was the subject of speculation for a long time, but that's all it was. Pure speculation. The mother-of-one says, "There were a lot of rumors circling around and, of course, everyone is going to talk about it because it's something like, 'What? Did you hear this? What does that mean?' It's something exciting to talk about."
And while Brody and Kaitlynn had their fair share of ups-and-downs on this season of The Hills, Audrina is not taking sides in this breakup. And why should she?
After all, she points out, "Brody and Kaitlynn are still friends. There's no beef or bad blood between them."
"I want Brody to be happy, too. I think he's gone through a lot. In time everyone figures out who they're supposed to be with and where their life is going. Life is hard sometimes," the 34-year-old adds.
If Brody is having a difficult time with the split, it hardly shows. Since parting ways from Kaitlynn, the bachelor has been partying in Las Vegas, going on date nights with Josie Canseco and enjoying weed baskets gifted from Miley and Kaitlynn.
In fact, it seems like he and Kaitlynn have a great friendship considering they used to be exes. Miley, Kaitlynn, Brody and Josie all partied at the same VMAs after-party, although an eyewitness told E! News, "no interaction was seen."
He's even defended Kaitlynn, who he described as his "best friend." In a statement he wrote, "I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward with her life with respect and happiness."
