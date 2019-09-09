Katharine McPhee and David Foster Hit First Red Carpet as Husband and Wife

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are making a Smash-ing red carpet appearance as husband and wife.

The newlyweds have been busy zipping across the globe for various appearances, vacations and gatherings, but now they are making one of their most important stops yet: Toronto. This getaway to the Canadian city will forever be remembered for being the place where they made their first-ever red carpet appearance as husband and wife.

It's been mere months since Katharine and David got married in a quaint wedding ceremony in London, and somehow they've only just now crossed this major item off their to-do list. But the long wait was worth it, because it also brought together all three of David's daughters. Amy, Erin and Jordan Foster posed with their new mother-in-law at the Toronto International Film Festival, where a documentary about David is making its premiere.

The doc titled David Foster: Off the Record features interviews with the producers collaborators, including Lionel Richie, Céline Dionand Michael Bublé.