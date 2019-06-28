Katharine McPhee and David Foster Are Married

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Katharine McPhee and David Foster are officially husband and wife!
A source tells E! News exclusively that the musical pair tied the knot during a romantic ceremony today at the church of St. Yeghiche in London. Their family and friends, including David's daughters Sara and Erin Foster, were in attendance for what is Foster's fifth wedding and Katharine's second.
"Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' was released right after Idol. Today... I'm marrying the man who produced it," she posted on Instagram earlier in the day. "Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David."
According to a source, the couple exchanged vows at the altar in a traditional manner about 35 minutes into the ceremony. "It was a very quick but traditional ceremony," our insider shared. "Katharine looked stunning in a classic Zac Posen simple white gown."
The duo kicked off the celebrations earlier this week. On Thursday, alongside their close family and friends, the couple rented out a tour bus and went sightseeing through London. "Katharine was popping champagne bottles and everyone was singing to the music," a source tells E! News. "It was a great time."
Later, rather than host a formal rehearsal dinner, they celebrated with their guests at London's The Punchbowl Pub. "Irish music was playing and everyone was drinking and dancing," the source says. "They all did a toast to the couple and everyone was smiling with excitement. Katharine and David wanted everything to be light and easy. They wanted their guests to have fun."
It's hard to believe that it's been nearly two years since the couple first sparked romance rumors while on a sushi date in Malibu. In an extravagant show of PDA, Katharine and David were spotted "kissing" each other's cheeks throughout their meal. Over the next few months, things would quickly turn serious, to the surprise of their friends and family.
In December 2017, a source told E! News, "David is usually a playboy but Katherine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her."
The former American Idol contestant eventually met the music producer's family, who all adore her just as much as David does. For his 68th birthday, the singer joined him, his daughters, Sara and Erin Foster, as well as his step-sons Brody and Brandon Jenner for an intimate family dinner. "It was a really nice dinner. Everyone was joking around and giving him a hard time about his age, but David was loving it," the source described.
Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com
It was not long before the pair took the next step in their relationship: Engagement!
"He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," McPhee shared on Twitter. "Totally dark only stars. Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me. [face with tears of joy emoji]."
A source told E! News at the time that David made sure to get the approval of his kids, and they, of course, gave their wholehearted approval. The source shared, "David's children are all very accepting of Katherine now, and are very happy for their Dad."
Their engagement came at a difficult time for Katharine as she would lose her father just two weeks after accepting David's proposal. As upsetting as the death was, the singer said that her future with Foster served as the silver lining in her life during those tough days. "My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation," she said on Instagram. "And now I'm ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss."
As she geared up for her nuptials, Katharine shared her excitement for the life that lies ahead of her. She captioned a photo of her in a veil: "The future is happy and bright."
Congratulations to the newlyweds!