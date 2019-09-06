Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Announces Engagement to Her ''Angel on Earth''

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 7:09 PM

Chester Bennington, Talinda Ann Bentley

More than two years after his deathChester Bennington's widow is beginning a new chapter. 

Talinda Bennington, who was married to the Linkin Park frontman at the time of his passing in July 2017, announced she is engaged on Friday. In a heartfelt post shared to her Instagram, Talinda made a point to acknowledge Chester's indelible place in her heart. 

"I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F," she wrote. "I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life's mission to make his passing not in vein." 

Chester and Talinda were married for more than a decade and had three children together, a son and two daughters. Following the rocker's suicide, Talinda launched the 320 Changes Direction initiative, a resource for friends and family members of those struggling with mental health, mental illness and addiction. 

Her post continued, "To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness and love." 

Bennington's Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda shared his support for Talinda, commenting, "I've already congratulated you both in person, but congrats again, ha! All our love and support!" 

On the second anniversary of Chester's death, Talinda and other loved ones paid tribute on social media. 

According to TMZ, Talinda's fiancé is a Los Angeles County firefighter and he proposed in April. 

