Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Spears Asks to Temporarily Step Down as Conservator

Is Britney Spears going to actually be "freed" for real? Not quite.

Documents obtained by E! News show that the singer's 67-year-old father, Jamie Spears, is asking a judge to temporarily relinquish his longtime powers of conservatorship over his 37-year-old daughter due to "personal health reasons." Neither he nor Britney have commented on the reports.

The news comes amid months of health-related turmoil for both of them, and in an unrelated incident, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline recently filed a criminal complaint and obtained a restraining order against Jamie, which bans him from contact with the former couple's sons, after accusing him of getting physical with one of them, Sean Preston.

A source had previously had told E! News that the singer was the one who told Kevin about the incident between her dad and Sean, and that she "is extremely anxious and paranoid about losing custody and she feels Jamie put her in jeopardy." Since last year, Britney has maintained 30 percent custody of the boys.