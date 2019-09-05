Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Split Again After Cheating Claims Surface

VAEM / BACKGRID
What's that sound? It's the cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumping over the demise of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's relationship.
The reality TV star and his on-again, off-again girlfriend have gone their separate ways, E! News can exclusively report. A source says that despite giving their partnership yet another chance, they broke up last weekend.
Jen has publicly accused the father of her daughter, 1-year-old Ariana Sky, of cheating on her, but our insider insists the split had nothing to do with infidelity. "They just weren't getting along," the source tells us.
But as Jen sees it, Ronnie may have gotten a bit too close to another woman during a recent boat party. She posted an alleged photo of the woman wrapping her arm around Ron, writing, "Is this love??? Or is this a mistake??"
She shared a lengthier message on her Instagram Stories, which read, "Ron and the cast, everyone always apologize to me for saying the thing they have to say about me (sic)... But I can't take the abuse anymore... I'm the one bullied and abused by everyone just [because] I don't post the things that happen to me doesn't mean it doesn't happen!!"
Meanwhile, a source says the woman at the receiving end of Jen's social media tirade is simply a "friend" of Ron's who was "consoling Ron on the boat because he was upset that they broke up."
It's nothing new for fans of the pair to see their extreme highs and lows play out on social media, but we're told Ronnie is finally throwing in the towel for good and will remain focused on fatherhood.
The source explains, "He's alright. His number one priority is his daughter, that's all he cares about right now. He's always thought this way. He still wants to be able to co-parent with her. Being a good is father is the only thing that matters to him regardless of what happens between him and Jen."
As recently as July, it appeared Ronnie and Jen had turned over a new leaf and re-committed to making things work. In fact, the 33-year-old told Us Weekly, "Right now things are going good [with Jen], and I think it's because I made a change and I stopped doing the same thing over and over again. I started just focusing on myself and stopped worrying about what other people wanted from me, and what I want for myself. So right now things are good."
E! News has reached out to Jen's camp for comment.