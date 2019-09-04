Everything We Know About Kevin Hart's Car Crash and Ongoing Recovery

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 7:03 PM
New details continue to emerge about Kevin Hart's involvement in a violent car crash last Sunday.
As we've previously reported, the incident took place at 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 1 on a notoriously dangerous route leading into Malibu, Calif. The 40-year-old comedian was seated on the front passenger side of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it veered off Mulholland Highway, went through a fence and landed in a ditch. According to a collision report obtained by E! News, 28-year-old Jared Black was driving both Hart and another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, at the time of the accident. Broxterman is Black's reported fiancée and personal trainer to Hart's wife, Eniko Hart.
In a 911 call placed at the scene and obtained by E! News, a witness told the operator it looked as if the vehicle's "roof [was] crushed" and the door "smashed." The caller noted he saw only two individuals, explaining in the audio that both were "conscious" but "scared because they're stuck in there."
Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol said Hart left the scene at some point to seek medical attention. According to reports, Hart's security team drove him to his home in Calabasas.
The collision report cites Hart's injuries as "major," Black's as "major" and Broxterman's as "minor." Black, whose current condition is still unknown, was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center. Authorities have said alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
In a second 911 call obtained by E! News and placed at 2:13 a.m. PST from Hart's home, an unknown female caller told the operator a man, presumed to be Hart, was "not coherent at all" and couldn't "move" after a car crash.
The caller, who said Hart was breathing, not vomiting and did not look pale, further claimed in the audio that the crash happened "like 20 minutes ago" outside of the couple's "gated community." She also noted an injury to Hart's spine.
Hart was ultimately hospitalized at Northridge Hospital, where he underwent back surgery and is said to be "doing fine." A spokesperson for the star's production company told E! News in a statement that Hart is "expected to have a full recovery very soon."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Eniko, who married Hart in 2016, shared a similar update when paparazzi caught her heading into the hospital he was being treated at on Monday.
"He's great," the 35-year-old said. "He's going to be just fine. He's good. Everybody's good."
According to TMZ, Hart is expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the week but will "require extensive physical therapy" to fully recuperate from his injuries. Despite a possible long road ahead, Hart can rest assured he has Hollywood's full support.
In addition to receiving well wishes from his celebrity friends, Hart's former co-star and close pal Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson actually cut his honeymoon short to make an appearance on Kelly Clarkson's upcoming talk show on Hart's behalf. "When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in," Johnson tweeted Wednesday. "I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends."
View this post on Instagram
I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th....welcome home "Menace" #MuscleCarLover
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on
Just two months ago, Hart purchased the vintage car as a birthday present to himself. He dubbed it the "Menace."
