Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Breaks Her Silence On His Car Crash

Kevin Hart's wife is opening up about her husband's car accident.

On Monday, Eniko Parrish gave updates on the 40-year-old comedian's health as she was headed into the hospital to visit him. "He's great," she told the cameras. "He's going to be just fine."

She continued, "He's good. Everybody's good."

On Sunday morning, the Ride Along star's Labor Day weekend plans came to a halt after getting into a car accident. He suffered from "major back injuries" and will reportedly have to undergo back surgery.

The Hollywood actor's vintage Plymouth Barracuda crashed into a ditch off Malibu's Mulholland Highway, E! News confirmed. Of the accident, Hart's friend, Jared Black, was reportedly driving when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road. Black and his fiancé, Rebecca Broxterman were originally trapped inside, but thankfully, Broxterman wasn't injured.

Hart and Black checked into a local hospital after the accident, and from Parrish's claims, her husband seems to be recovering and doing well.