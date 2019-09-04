Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Pledge $2 Million in Support of Migrant Children's Rights

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynoldshave donated $2 million to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (LDF) and the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights.

According to a press release from Wednesday, Sept. 4, the A-list celebs explain that they made the hefty donation to the non-profit organizations in order to "defend the rights and best interests of immigrant children."

"We're blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and the Young Center's commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity," Ryan and Blake's heartfelt statement reads. "Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we've realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world."

The statement concludes, "History's being written right now. We're grateful to give back to organizations who give voice to so many."

With their donation, the LDF and Young Center will be able to provide much needed support for their social justice initiatives.