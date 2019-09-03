Why Cara Delevingne Was Hesitant to Talk About Her "Sacred" Relationship With Ashley Benson

Getty Images
Despite living in the public eye, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have managed to keep their relationship fairly private.
The 27-year-old model opened up about her decision to keep it this way in an interview with Elle UK published Monday.
When asked why she's been hesitant to discuss her love life with the press, the Carnival Row star explained it's "because it's sacred."
"I get why people care so much, and I don't want to be so secretive that people think I'm ashamed of anything," she continued. "But I've never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I'm not going to not be proud. Which isn't the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that's what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don't ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn't have that power."
Delevingne and Benson sparked romance rumors last year. However, the two didn't confirm their relationship until this summer. Upon receiving The Trevor Project's Hero Award, Delevingne opened up about how she's "finally found what love felt like"—not just romantic love but love for herself and for her community.
When asked what love feels like, Delevingne told Elle UK she's "just better" when she's in love.
"That doesn't have to mean with someone," she explained to the publication. "It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you're not alone, when you're facing the world with someone else."
As for her self-love, the celebrity explained she's "learned to embrace all the things I find about myself—if they're good and even if they're bad."
"After all, I fall in love with someone because of their flaws," she continued. "And I've learned to love myself because of my flaws, too."
To read her full interview, check out Elle UK.
