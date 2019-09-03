Prince Harry Defends Flying Private For the Sake of Meghan Markle and Archie's Safety

Grab a seat and listen up: Prince Harry has some things to say.

While delivering a speech on Tuesday morning, the Duke of Sussex addressed all that backlash surrounding his recent vacations with Meghan Markleand son Archie Harrison to Ibiza and Nice, in which the royal family flew private. "We can all do better," the environmentally conscious Brit said. "And while no is perfect, we are all responsible for our individual impact. The question is what we do to balance it out."

Currently in Amsterdam to announce the launch of Travalyst, the first Sussex Royal Foundation initiative, Harry came ready to face the naysayers head on. "I came here by commercial," the 34-year-old revealed. "I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial. Occasionally, there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it's genuinely as simple as that. But as I said in my speech, for me, it's about balance."