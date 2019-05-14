Prince Harry Gushes Over Baby Archie During Children's Hospital Visit

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 14, 2019 5:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince Harry, Oxford Children's Hospital Visit

Toby Melville/PA Wire

Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is still too young to accompany his father on royal engagements. However, that doesn't mean the baby boy is out of mind when his proud papa is away.

The Duke of Sussex proved this to be true when he visited the Oxford Children's Hospital on Tuesday. 

During the trip, the royal met with parents of children who have been battling cancer. One of these parents included Ida Scullard from Aylesbury, whose 3-year-old son, Emmett, is in remission after being diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 2. She was also holding her 10-week-old daughter Ida and started speaking with Harry about his newborn.

"Harry asked me if she was over the stormy period as babies are supposed to be grumpy for the first 10 weeks—and she is," the mother of two said. "He said he's getting used to the baby now and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son."

Watch

How Will Fatherhood Change Prince Harry?

Although, like many new parents, Harry hinted he's getting less sleep since welcoming the child. The first-time dad told another patient Archie had been keeping him up the night before.

These weren't the only times the newborn was brought up in conversation. The duke also received a teddy bear for Archie from 13-year-old Daisy Wingrove, a former patient of the hospital. After receiving the gift, Harry let out a big sigh and "Ahhh."

In addition, he visited with teenagers in a ward specifically tailored to the needs of young adults and spoke with members of the hospital's staff. He also visited the hospital's school to meet student and their teachers.

Before heading out, Harry stopped by the Oxsrad Disability Sports and Leisure Centre, which was opened by his mother, the late Princess Diana, in 1989. The center supports people with disabilities and offers sports, exercise, rehabilitation sessions and fitness classes. 

Prince Harry, Oxford Children's Hospital Visit

Toby Melville/PA Wire

This was the second royal visit Harry has made since welcoming the bundle of joy. Last week, he traveled to The Hague to celebrate the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

Harry welcomed the child with Meghan Markle on May 6 and introduced him to the world on May 8.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royal Baby , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News , Archie Harrison

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Hadid, Dior Dinner Party, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Lady Kitty Spencer, Michael Lewis

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Shows PDA With Rumored 60-Year-Old Millionaire Boyfriend

Queen Elizabeth, Garden Party

Here's Exactly What Happens at Queen Elizabeth II's Garden Parties

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle

Why Thomas Markle Hasn’t Given Up Hope for a Reconciliation With Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby's Debut

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.