Aaron Carter and YouTuber Trisha Paytas Spark Romance Rumors

New couple alert?!

That's what some pop culture fans are asking this Labor Day weekend after Aaron Carter was spotted hanging out with YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

The speculation began on Sunday when the social media star took to Instagram where she shared a kissing pic with Aaron.

She captioned the photo with a ring emoji before deleting it hours later. An Instagram Live posted on Aaron's account also showed the duo driving around an undisclosed city and kissing in the car.

Ultimately, Aaron tried to squash any and all romance rumors with several tweets on Monday. "I'm single guys.... for the time being. I'm not rushing into anything," he wrote on Twitter. "I just got out of a relationship, that isn't mature to move on too fast. PERIOD. I have to learn from my mistakes."