Taylor Swift Can't Calm Down After Keith Urban "Flawlessly" Covers "Lover"

This is a crossover straight out of our wildest dreams and we are never, ever, ever getting over it.

At the Washington State Fair Saturday Night, Keith Urban took the stage and performed a seriously gorgeous cover of Taylor Swift's new song "Lover." And we definitely weren't ready for it.

"Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you'd written…." the country star captioned the Instagram video on Sunday. "And a HUGE thx to my band as well- we didn't get to rehearse so.... this is us fully winging it - KU #Lover⁠ ⁠@taylorswift."

And needless to say, like the rest of us, Taylor most certainly cannot calm down right now. "Keith Urban covering Lover flawlessly," she shared with her 121 million followers on Instagram Story. "I am screaming. This is so beautiful."

The song, from the superstar's record breaking seventh album, is easily her most romantic yet.