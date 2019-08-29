Constance Wu Admits to Being "Dramatic" After Fresh Off the Boat "Twitter Fiasco"

ABC
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 11:06 AM
It's always better to think before you tweet!
Back in May, Constance Wu made headlines across the country after she reacted to her ABC show Fresh Off the Boat being renewed for a sixth season.
"So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F--k," she wrote to her 200,000 followers. "F--king hell."
While she would clarify her comments in a lengthy Instagram post soon after, the actress is addressing the "Twitter fiasco" once again in a candid new interview.
"I had this moment of heat where I got upset because I had to give up a job I had been looking forward to and had been chasing for a while," Constance shared with the Los Angeles Times. "It was moving to me how many people from the show reached out to me, and even on set...to say, ‘Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn't deserve any of that stuff.' Because they also know that I'm an actress—I can be dramatic."
She continued, "I'm dramatic. I'm emotional. But they also know that that doesn't represent me because they have a hundred episodes of behavior that proves otherwise."
While some pop culture fans weren't so easy to forgive, Constance learned a valuable lesson from the controversy. As it turns out, a lot more people read her social media pages than she first realized.
"I'm not beating myself up for it, because I know me," she explained to the publication. "But I don't think I realized that people were paying so much attention to my Twitter."
"I like that people are expressing their feelings about it, because it improved my awareness of what it means to be a...public figure," Constance continued. "I've had a back and forth about it. It's the line between being a role model, but also authenticity."
Moving forward, Constance is more than excited for a new season of Fresh off the Boat on ABC. She also it hitting the big screen alongside Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B in Hustlers.
And perhaps her tweets symbolize an unspoken truth that social media isn't always perfect. And yes, even your favorite celebrities can make mistakes.
"I think a lot of why people are lonely in this world is because they go through these Instagram feeds and everybody's life is perfect," Constance explained. "Nobody trips up. And sometimes I think, might it be good to see our heroes mess up a little bit and not always be perfect?"
