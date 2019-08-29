Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Is Ready for Her Sports Illustrated Cover

Like mother, like daughter.

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Thursday to share a precious pic of her daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, posing on the beach in Thailand. The sweet snapshot showed the 3-year-old fashionista lounging on a rock in the Phi Phi Islands while wearing a pretty pink swimsuit. After reviewing the pic, Teigen posted about how her daughter could follow in her famous footsteps.

"Oh dear @mj_day," the Lip Sync Battle host captioned the picture, tagging the editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit MJ Day.

Day agreed the little lady was ready for the biz.

"Effortless beauty [check] Chic suit [check] Owns that rock [check] TOE POINT [check, check, check, check, check]," she wrote in the comments section along with the hashtag #CallMeLuna and a series of laughing emojis.

John Legend was also pretty impressed with his camera work.

"I'm the @yutsai of Instagram dads," he added, tagging photographer Andy Yutsai Wang.