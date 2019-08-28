Kylie Jenner Calls Stormi Webster "So Smart" for Saying This Big Word

Kylie Jenner can't help but gush over her baby girl, Stormi Webster.

On Tuesday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 18-month-old daughter supported Travis Scott at the premiere of his new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. The event marked Stormi's major red carpet debut, during which she posed for photos with her mom and dad. Kylie's pregnancy and Stormi's birth are actually featured in the doc, which was released on the streaming service Wednesday.

"I'm so excited!" Kylie told E! News at the premiere, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. "I actually refrained from watching the final final cut, and I've only seen when he was editing and stuff, so I'm excited."