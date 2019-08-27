Inside Kieran and Macaulay Culkin's Uneasy Relationship With Fame

As he told The Guardian, it wasn't until landing the role of Roman Roy, the spoiled, entitled heir to the media conglomerate at the center of the hit HBO tragicomedy, that he began to feel comfortable with acting once more. "We were shooting last season when I came home one day and I said: 'I think this is what I want to do.' It took until I was 35 and I had been doing it for about 29 years for me to go, 'Hey, I think I want to be an actor,'" he told The Guardian, adding that, also, "baby needs food."

While the tough circumstances of their upbringing could've torn them apart, there's only proof to the contrary for the Culkins. "You know what's really been lovely to see is the brothers," Gerson Saines told VF. "I think no one can understand the lives they've led but them. They have common experiences that are impossible to explain to people. I think none of them think or behave like actors."

And believe it or not, wrestling remains an important part of their lives. "We all just recently went to Rory's wedding," their longtime managers recalled, "and it was so incredible, because Kieran was there with his wife, and Macaulay was there with his girlfriend, and the women all get along really well. It just melts my heart to see them all together like that." In fact, Rory's wedding to cinematographer Sarah Scrivener was officiated by the WWE's announced Paul Heyman, "and the reason his wedding was in New Orleans was that's where WrestleMania was at that moment. Everybody's doing what they want to be doing, and they're doing really great work. And they're all happy in their personal lives. That's as good as it gets in this world."

