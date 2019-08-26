Looking Back on All of Taylor Swift's Music Video Boyfriends: Where Are They Now?

Got a long list of ex-lovers...at least in her music videos.

Taylor Swift's seventh album Lover has already gifted us with four music videos, continuing the superstar's long tradition of delivering four-minute stories about love and heartbreak inspired by her relationships over the years.

Since her very first music video back in 2007, Taylor has been actively involved in every step of the process, including casting her onscreen love interests. And sometimes, she just happened to be a fan of the guy she was casting, like when she recruited Laguna Beach star Stephen Colletti after watching the MTV reality hit. Plus, she proved herself to be a One Tree Hill fan by picking two if its stars to play her fictional paramours.

Taylor clearly has an eye for talent as she's hand-picked plenty of unknown actors who have gone on to find success after starring opposite "The Archer" singer, including Scott Eastwood and Dominic Sherwood.