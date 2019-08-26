Jennifer Lopez Recalls Getting Turned Down For Roles Because of Her Ethnicity

Lopez will next appear on the big screen in the highly-anticipated film, Hustlers, which follows the story of a group of strip club employees who work together to hustle their high-profile clients. For the movie, Lopez had to dance in a G-string, which "terrified" her, she admits.

"I was terrified. I felt exposed. I was like, 'I've never done anything like this. I'm going to be up there in f--king dental floss. What is this? Who is this person?'" Lopez says. "And then you get up there, and you have to have a 'f--k you,' empowered attitude. You have to take your power back. You have to be so bold. It's almost like when you say you're a rock star, you have to be arrogant to go up there in front of all those people or you crumble. You realize it's the same type of balls that it takes to do something like that. And these women have that. They are tough, hard, vulnerable and damaged. It's a great character to play."