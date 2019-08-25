2019 MTV VMAs: Your Guide to the Winners, Performers and More

Buckle up, it's time for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Now in its 36th consecutive year, the VMAs has birthed some of pop culture's most unforgettable moments and this year promises to be no different. Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (who told E! News he has a "couple surprises up his sleeve"), the evening celebrates the best music videos of the year and the artists who create them.

The nominees for Video of the Year include Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down," Jonas Brothers' "Sucker," Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," Billie Eilish's, "Bad Guy," 21 Savage's "a lot" and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road (Remix)."

So how can you watch the big show? Networks including MTV, MTV2, VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo TV, Paramount Network and TV Land will air the VMAs, and it will be live-streamed on MTV Live.