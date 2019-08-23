Every Celebrity Taylor Swift References on Lover: Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio and More

Taylor Swift dropped Lover on Friday, and fans are sure to recognize a few celebrity references on the album.

On the first track "I Forgot That You Existed," for instance, Swift gives a small shout-out to Drake and referenced his song "In My Feelings."

"And I couldn't get away from ya/In my feelings more than Drake, so yeah/Your name on my lips, tongue-tied/Free rent, living in my mind," she sings.

In addition, she mentions Leonardo DiCaprio in her tune "The Man."

"And they would toast to me, oh, let the players play/I'd be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez," she croons.

But that's not all. The 10-time Grammy winner also shows her Cats co-stars Idris Elba and James Corden some love in "London Boy." At the beginning of the song, Elba can be heard telling the late-night host the following: "We can go driving in, on my scooter—you know, just round London." Swifties note that the audio clip is from Elba's 2017 guest appearance on The Late Late Show.