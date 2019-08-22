Teen Mom's Briana De Jesus Has the Best Reaction to Javi Marroquin's Relationship Drama

Somebody may have dodged a bullet in the romance department.

As Teen Mom 2's Javi Marroquin continues to make news in regards to his relationship with Lauren Comeau, one ex-girlfriend is speaking out on social media.

On Thursday afternoon, Briana De Jesus took to Instagram and shared a recent headline surrounding her former flame.

"Javi Marroquin: Caught Banging One of His Crossfit Students While Lauren Comeau Slept Upstairs," the article stated. Briana then captioned the pic with the message, "Really man?! #ThankGodIGotOut." Ouch!

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Javi and Briana dated for several months before calling it quits in January 2018.