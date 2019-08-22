Miley Cyrus Slams Rumors She Cheated on Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is setting the record straight on her split from Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to shut down rumors their romance ended because of cheating.

"I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time," she wrote on the social network. "What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide."

The "Malibu" singer went on to claim it's "no secret" that she was "into partying" in her teens and early 20s. She tweeted about how she's "not only smoked but advocated for weed" and "experimented with drugs." She also admitted she "f--ked up and cheated in relationships" when she was young.

However, the posts didn't end there. She also claimed she "lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong" and "got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it." In addition, she recalled how she "swung on a wrecking ball naked" and guessed there were more nude photos of her on the internet than "maybe any woman in history."