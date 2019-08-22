Miley Cyrus Slams Rumors She Cheated on Liam Hemsworth

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 11:20 AM
Miley Cyrus is setting the record straight on her split from Liam Hemsworth.
The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to shut down rumors their romance ended because of cheating.
"I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time," she wrote on the social network. "What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide."
The "Malibu" singer went on to claim it's "no secret" that she was "into partying" in her teens and early 20s. She tweeted about how she's "not only smoked but advocated for weed" and "experimented with drugs." She also admitted she "f--ked up and cheated in relationships" when she was young.
However, the posts didn't end there. She also claimed she "lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong" and "got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it." In addition, she recalled how she "swung on a wrecking ball naked" and guessed there were more nude photos of her on the internet than "maybe any woman in history."
After opening up about it all, Cyrus made one point crystal clear.
"But the truth is, once Liam and I reconciled, I meant it, and I was committed," she continued. "There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP."
She then added, "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."
Near the end of her Twitter spree, she wrote that she "had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind."
"I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time," she continued. "You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."
She also claimed that she's "proud to say" she's "simply in a different place from where I was when I was younger."
Cyrus' posts came just a day after Hemsworth filed for divorce. News of their split broke earlier this month. The two had been married for less than one year. She was spotted kissing and vacationing with her Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter shortly after fans learned about the split. A source told E! News the two are friends and recently bonded over the breakup.
