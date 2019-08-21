Dancing With the Stars Season 28 Cast Revealed: James Van Der Beek, Hannah Brown, Christie Brinkley and More

A Bachelorette, one part of Fifth Harmony and an American Idol veteran all walk into a ballroom. No, this isn't the set-up of a bad joke, it's the set-up of the Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast.

After taking a cycle off, ABC's reality dance competition is packed with, well, stars of both screen, stage and politics. Announced on Good Morning America with longtime host Tom Bergeron, the celebrities stepping into the DWTS ballroom include Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, All That veteran Kel Mitchell, The Office star Kate Flannery, and American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina. E! News previously reported The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown will be dancing as well.