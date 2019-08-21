Dancing With the Stars Season 28 Cast Revealed: James Van Der Beek, Hannah Brown, Christie Brinkley and More

Getty Images; Shutterstock/E! Illustration
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019
A Bachelorette, one part of Fifth Harmony and an American Idol veteran all walk into a ballroom. No, this isn't the set-up of a bad joke, it's the set-up of the Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast.
After taking a cycle off, ABC's reality dance competition is packed with, well, stars of both screen, stage and politics. Announced on Good Morning America with longtime host Tom Bergeron, the celebrities stepping into the DWTS ballroom include Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, All That veteran Kel Mitchell, The Office star Kate Flannery, and American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina. E! News previously reported The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown will be dancing as well.
For the first time ever, viewers will learn the celeb and pro dancer pairs in the season premiere.
Meet the full cast list below.
Where you know him from: He's a former professional football player.
Where you know him from: A former basketball player and the one-time husband to Khloe Kardashian.
Where you know him from: He got his start on Nickelodeon's All That before starring in a spinoff flick Good Burger and Kenan and Kel with Kenan Thompson.
Where you know her from: She's Meredith from The Office!
Where you know him from: He's an actor known to legions of fans as titular character in Dawson's Creek.
Where you know her from: She's a super model and actress known for the Vacation movies and Parks and Recreation.
Where you know her from: She's a singer, and one part of Fifth Harmony.
Where you know him from: He got his start on Real World, but now he's making viewers everywhere cry as one part of the Fab Five on Netflix's Queer Eye.
Where you know her from: The country singer competed on American Idol.
Where you know him from: He's the former White House press secretary.
Where you know her from: The star of season 15 of The Bachelorette.
Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
