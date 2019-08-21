Dancing With the Stars Season 28 Cast Revealed: James Van Der Beek, Hannah Brown, Christie Brinkley and More

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 5:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Karamo Brown, Christie Brinkley, Kel Mitchell, Kate Flannery

Getty Images; Shutterstock/E! Illustration

A Bachelorette, one part of Fifth Harmony and an American Idol veteran all walk into a ballroom. No, this isn't the set-up of a bad joke, it's the set-up of the Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast.

After taking a cycle off, ABC's reality dance competition is packed with, well, stars of both screen, stage and politics. Announced on Good Morning America with longtime host Tom Bergeron, the celebrities stepping into the DWTS ballroom include Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, All That veteran Kel Mitchell, The Office star Kate Flannery, and American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina. E! News previously reported The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown will be dancing as well.

Watch

Will Hannah Brown Join DWTS Season 28?

For the first time ever, viewers will learn the celeb and pro dancer pairs in the season premiere.

Meet the full cast list below.

Ray Lewis

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ray Lewis

Where you know him from: He's a former professional football player.

Lamar Odom

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Lamar Odom

Where you know him from: A former basketball player and the one-time husband to Khloe Kardashian.

Kel Mitchell

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kel Mitchell

Where you know him from: He got his start on Nickelodeon's All That before starring in a spinoff flick Good Burger and Kenan and Kel with Kenan Thompson.

Article continues below

Kate Flannery

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Kate Flannery

Where you know her from: She's Meredith from The Office!

James Van Der Beek

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

James Van Der Beek

Where you know him from: He's an actor known to legions of fans as titular character in Dawson's Creek.

Christie Brinkley

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Christie Brinkley

Where you know her from: She's a super model and actress known for the Vacation movies and Parks and Recreation.

Article continues below

Ally Brooke

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ally Brooke

Where you know her from: She's a singer, and one part of Fifth Harmony.

Karamo Brown

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Karamo Brown

Where you know him from: He got his start on Real World, but now he's making viewers everywhere cry as one part of the Fab Five on Netflix's Queer Eye.

Lauren Alaina

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images;Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina

Where you know her from: The country singer competed on American Idol.

Article continues below

Sean Spicer

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Sean Spicer

Where you know him from: He's the former White House press secretary.

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

Hannah Brown

Where you know her from: The star of season 15 of The Bachelorette.

Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , Reality TV , Hannah Brown , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.