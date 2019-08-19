ABC
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 11:24 AM
Forget a husband, Hannah Brown has something else in her sights: Dancing With the Stars' mirrorball trophy. Yep, The Bachelorette star is going Dancing.
After a dramatic season that ended with Hannah breaking things off with Jed Wyatt and potentially rekindling things with Tyler Cameron, E! News has learned the 24-year-old Bachelorette star is hitting the dance floor as a contestant in season 28 of the long-running reality dance competition. ABC does not comment on casting rumors. The full cast will be revealed on Wednesday, Aug. 21 on Good Morning America.
Dancing With the Stars has a long history of drafting the stars of Bachelor Nation. Over the years, Trista Sutter, Melissa Rycroft, Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Joe Amabile, Nick Viall and Chris Soules have all competed on the series after spending time on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.
Hannah starred in season 15 of The Bachelorette after appearing in Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.
The reality star recently opened up about her struggles post-Bachelorette.
"Honest policy: I'm struggling," she said in an Instagram post. "Life is so different. Since last August, I've been a pageant queen, a Bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I've been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people. My faith has been questioned by thousands who don't know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous. Simultaneously, I've become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex."
Hannah said she was living on her own for the first time and "shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media, and opportunities galore."
"I miss my friends and family who have watched my life explode. I feel guilty because I don't have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now. I can't keep up with the people who matter most, because I can barely keep up with my own life right now," she said. However, she noted she is not complaining about the past year of adventures. "The woman who has emerged would shock the mirror-image young girl from a year ago. I have so many blessings to be thankful for," she wrote. Read the full post on her Instagram.
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16 on ABC.
