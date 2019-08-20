Sam Smith's Encouraging Words of Wisdom Will Help You Through "Some Really Heavy S--t"

To use his own words, Sam Smith has dealt with "some really heavy s--t" throughout his life.

He's experienced heartbreak, battled with his identity and struggled with body image. But today, he's stronger than ever—and sharing the wise words he's learned along his way.

"Looking back on a year and a half of therapy and what has been probably the most challenging time of my short 27 years here," he captioned a lengthy Instagram post. "I've watched and read so much over the last 6 months to try and make sense of all the mess in my head. Tried to find ways to organise all of my problems so that they are bound and organised into folders and boxes, so that they will never haunt me or effect me again."

But he quickly learned that's not achievable. Rather, the Grammy winner turned to celebrated author Brene Brown and her words "I am enough" for guidance.