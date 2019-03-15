Sam Smith Reveals Why He Had Liposuction at Age 12

Sam Smith remains an open book when it comes to his thoughts on gender identity and other personal topics.

While appearing on Jameela Jamil's new series I Weigh Interviews, the Grammy winner was asked what "Non-binary, genderqueer" identity means to him.

"You do not identify in a gender. You are just you…you are your own special creation," Sam shared during the candid conversation. "That is how I take it. I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between — somewhat on the spectrum."

He continued, "I've always had a bit of a war in my body and my mind…I do think like a woman in my head at times. I've sometimes sat there and questioned, do I want a sex change? It's something I still think about, but I don't think it is."