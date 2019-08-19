Jada Pinkett Smith Looks Exactly Like Daughter Willow in This Wild Interview From 1992

Willow Smith is truly the spitting image of her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith.

E! News did a deep dive into our archives as part of a sweet surprise for the Angel Has Fallen star, and boy did we go "deep," as Jada joked. During an interview with the famed actress, she viewed the clip from 1992, which had her reminiscing about those early days of her career. But, most of all, she was shocked by how similar her daughter looks to her.

"I look like my daughter—wow," the mother-of-three exclaimed.

It's totally true, too! A glimpse at Willow, who is a singer and frequently stars on Red Table Talk, would be like looking at Jada's younger sister.

Unsurprisingly, Jada has really rubbed off on Willow. The two are as candid as can be on their family talk show, with Jada frequently discussing her and Will Smith's marital woes.