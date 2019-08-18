Shay Mitchell Reveals Her Baby's Possible Due Date and It's a Lot Sooner Than You Think

She's almost here!

Shay Mitchell is getting closer and closer to becoming a first-time parent. On Sunday afternoon, the You actress and her boyfriend Matte Babel opened up about their baby's possible due date during their joint live-stream on YouTube.

During their live Q&A, a fan asked when the Dollface star was due, to which Matte responded, "Early October is when she's due." He explained that if his little nugget pops out during that time, then they'll both be Libras.

"Matte is so set on her coming out and being a Libra," the 32-year-old star told her social media followers after her beau mentioned that detail.

"Yeah, I want her to be a Libra," Babel said, adding, "'Cause then, while I'm outnumbered by gender, we're similar in terms of personalities." Touché.

However, the Béis Travel founder is hopeful that her daughter might arrive sooner. She said "maybe" her baby girl will be due in October or late September. So while Shay didn't give a solid answer to her fan's question, it's clear she's going to pop soon.