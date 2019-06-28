breaking! Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

Surprise! Shay Mitchell Reveals She's Pregnant

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 28 Jun. 2019 12:46 PM

Shay Mitchell, Coachella 2019

Shay Mitchell is pregnant with her rainbow baby.

The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars and You star revealed the news on Friday via a topless Instagram photo showing her sporting a large baby bump.

"Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?" she wrote.

The news comes several months after actress revealed she had suffered a miscarriage last year.

Mitchell also announced her pregnancy via a YouTube video titled "Guess Who's Preggers," which also shows her boyfriend. 

The actress has reportedly been dating TV host Matte Babel since 2017.

Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail & Shay Mitchell Talk New Series You

"When you're in the public eye there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready," she said. "This for me has been the hardest. This is gonna be really fun and awesome when I'm not trying to hide it anymore."

"I'm gonna be so happy when this comes out," she said. "I could be pregnant. I can be like not suck my stomach in...months of hiding, it's been a really lonely journey. I think pregnancy is awesome for the most part but it's also really f--king lonely."

