A Look at Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens' Sweet and Endlessly Supportive Romance

When Austin Butler beat out the rest of young, full-lipped Hollywood to land the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic, you could almost hear Vanessa Hudgens' excitement radiating from Instagram.

"I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F--KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN," Butler's girlfriend wrote. "I CANT WAIT SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!"

That's pretty darn sweet, but she was only returning the favor.

"It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me. I am so inspired by her everyday and I just love her to my core," Butler gushed to E! News about Hudgens at the premiere of Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood in July.

And that was on his red carpet, where he was nice enough to answer our question but wouldn't have been faulted if he had just wanted to talk about his movie. (Side note: he's unrecognizable as Manson Family member Charles "Tex" Watson and Butler is great in the part.)

But that's just how these two have been rolling for eight years now.