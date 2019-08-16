Brody Jenner Defends "Best Friend" Kaitlynn Carter's Decision to "Move Forward" After Split

Brody Jenner has had enough of the negativity.

Close to two weeks after news broke of his split from Kaitlynn Carter, The Hills: New Beginnings star took to Instagram to clear the air on some of the rumors making news.

"There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight," the DJ shared on social media. "Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years."

Brody continued, "Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for watch other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward with her life with respect and happiness."