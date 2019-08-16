One can never predict what will happen once you sign up for reality TV.

As viewers get a front-row seat into Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's life this season on The Hills: New Beginnings, it's safe to say the couple had their hesitations about joining the MTV reboot.

"We took so long to decide to do the show or not. Probably Spencer Pratt approached us about it two years ago and he has been wanting to do it since it ended. It was an automatic ‘no.' Also because it wasn't really real," Kaitlynn shared during a live taping of Whitney Port's podcast With Whit at The Park at The Grove. "It was Spencer throwing out ideas and we were like that is not ever going to happen. Boy was I wrong."

As it turned out, Kaitlynn's mind began to change when she received a message from Whitney who convinced her to take a chance.

"Originally, we thought it was kind of a crazy idea for Brody to be back on TV or for me to be on there in the first place because it's out of my comfort zone," she shared. "The decision was really for us to be able to spend time together. He was always on the road DJing and I was always on the road with work with Foray. This was a project that we could do together."